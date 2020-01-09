Lexington man sexually assaulted girl at family gathering

Jose Perez, 24, of Gilbert is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping, according to arrest warrants.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington County man is being accused of sexually assaulting a little girl at a family gathering last weekend.

“Based on information gathered during their investigation, detectives determined Perez forced the child away from the gathering and into a van where he had sexual contact with her," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Officers said they interviewed several people who were at the gathering.

Perez also sexually assaulted the girl in a truck on the property, according to Koon.

“Everything in this case happened at the same location, the kidnapping charge stems from Perez forcing the child into the two vehicles, restricting her movements and holding her against her will,” Koon said.

Deputies arrested Perez on the scene Sunday. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.