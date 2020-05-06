COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested and charged a man who they say was seen on video tearing down a fence during last Saturday's protest in downtown Columbia.

Joseph Watson, 20, is facing charges of inciting a riot and aggravated breach of peace.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott called the man another of the "agitators" from the protests.

Lott said Watson was captured on video destroying a fence during Saturday’s protest with a second agitator, Joshua Barnard, who was arrested on Thursday.

Joseph Watson

Richland County Sheriff's Dept.