Watch Live: Missing Sumter 11-year-old girl found alive in woods

Jozanna was last seen Tuesday evening, March 30, in a neighborhood near Shaw Air Force Base.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says an 11-year-old missing girl has been found safe in an area not far from her home.

Officers say Jozanna Lynn Quezada, 11, was located Wednesday afternoon near a wooded area off Sans Souci Road. Officers said EMS was called on the scene to check her for injuries.

Quezada was last seen at the corner of Edgehill Road and Raccoon Road at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. She left her home on Sans Souci Road at about 5:30 p.m.

The neighborhood borders Shaw Air Force Base just outside of Sumter.

The Sheriff's Office was joined by the FBI and SLED in the search for Jozanna and multiple teams of officers with K-9 units were deployed to search the area around Sans Souci, Raccoon, and Edgehill roads.

Officials had no evidence of foul play at this time during the search. Jozanna reportedly walked away from her home around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday after an argument with a sibling. She was officially reported missing at 6:45 p.m.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said over 50 officers dedicated to search efforts and they're received help from multiple agencies including the Sumter Police Department, the FBI, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. There were also many community members who are volunteering to help..

Dennis said the criteria was not met to issue an Amber Alert but he said everything was in place if it did.