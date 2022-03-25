Judge sets bond at $1 million in Columbia child abuse case

Nathan Ginter is accused of "maliciously and repeatedly abusing" a 3-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police Department investigation has led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man accused of physically abusing a 3-year-old child.

The department released a statement on Friday announcing the arrest of Nathan Ginter on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child. The charge was soon followed by a judge's decision to set his bond at $1 million.

"Any type of child abuse is criminal; the form of abuse to this innocent 3-year-old is horrific and shocking," Chief Skip Holbrook said.

According to the police department, Ginter was arrested early Friday morning after he was accused of "maliciously and repeatedly abusing" a child at a residence on Cleveland Street over an extended period of time - a timeframe investigators are still trying to pinpoint.

It was the child's mother who brought her to Lexington Medical Center on Wednesday because she had significant burns to her lower body, police said.

"The injuries caused severe scarring and disfigurement and are consistent with the use of an electrical control device."

Lexington Police initially responded to the case but contacted Columbia investigators after speaking with the victim and an older sibling.

Additional investigation also uncovered "substantial evidence" that another physical abuse consistent with water torture was also used.

While Columbia Police are currently the primary agency handling the investigation, Lexington Police and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office are also assisting.