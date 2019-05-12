One thing seems certain: Martin looked nasty that day.
A Washington County man -- identified in Flanders' order as "Mr. Harris" -- told authorities that the man who walked up his driveway was "filthy," wearing low-riding cutoffs and "a piece of a shirt."
He didn't know the stranger, who was carrying a Coke can and wanted to fill it with water from an outside spigot. The heat index that day was over 100 degrees.
Harris says he pulled his riding mower between the man and his house and told him to get off his property.
Martin did leave, Flanders wrote, "without any confrontation."
But as he walked away, Mr. Harris decided to call Washington County 911.
"I got a guy walking up and down the road here just walking in my yard," Harris said, "and I don't know whether he's crazy, drunk or what, but he's walking from back towards Deepstep... Think you need to check him out."
The judge notes that Harris never told 911 why the man came onto his property -- to get a drink of water.
