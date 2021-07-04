July 4 shooting leaves one man injured in Columbia

Richland County Sheriff's deputies investigating incident at club on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning along Broad River Road.

Responding to a call of a shooting around 4 a.m. July 4, deputies arriving at Rose Gold club at 2219 Broad River Rd. found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.