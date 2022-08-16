Partially naked man caught in bed with child, Texas authorities say

Authorities said Junior Sierra, 25, worked and lived at the apartment complex. They said he broke into a unit, took his pants off and climbed into bed with a girl.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Parents found a half-naked man in bed with their 9-year-old daughter at an apartment complex in The Woodlands, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they showed up at the Montfair at the Woodlands Apartments, which is near where Woodlands Parkway dead-ends into FM 2978, on Aug. 9 after getting called to the scene about reports of a home invasion.

When deputies got there, they found 25-year-old Junior Sierra in the girl's bedroom. They said he was naked from the waist down.

What happened

Detectives said they discovered that Sierra was both an employee and a resident of the apartment complex.

They said Sierra broke into the apartment unit, took his clothes off and got into bed with a 9-year-old girl.

Authorities said the child's parents heard noises coming from their daughter's room and were able to detain Sierra until they got there.

Arrested and charged

Sierra was arrested at the scene. Authorities said he was charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a sex offense, a first-degree felony. He has since been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

More victims?