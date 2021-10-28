'It's a half justice': Knowledge Sims' family wants everyone involved in his death held responsible

Two men have been charged in the killing of the 7-year-old, and Knowledge's aunt says it's a good step, but not the end.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over a year after 7-year-old Knowledge Sims was killed inside a Columbia home, two men have been charged with murder. Now, his family is responding to the news.

"It’s half justice. I won’t say 'justice' but we’re one step closer,” Knowledge's aunt Jasmine Sanders told News19.

She said the murder charges bring a mix of emotions for Knowledge’s family. On one hand, finding some of the people responsible brings them peace, but it’s never going to bring back her precious nephew.

“Knowledge was a very energetic, intelligent, smart, lovable 7-year-old,” Sanders recalled with a smile on her face.

In April 2020, shots were fired into the Tarragon Drive home where Knowledge and his family were, killing him and injuring his sister.

“We won’t get full justice until everyone involved is behind bars and they actually spend time and have to suffer the consequences,” said Sanders.

Sanders believes more people were involved in the shooting, which means justice hasn’t been fully served.

“I feel like more people knew," she said. "They could’ve done more, said more, but they didn’t.”

While the investigation continues, Sanders said the best way to remember Knowledge is to keep his name alive.

A day after Columbia Police announced murder charges against two men for the killing of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims, his aunt calls it "a half justice." She believes more were involved in the shooting and wants them held responsible. The full story is at 6pm. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/1F3pddHF6o — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) October 28, 2021

“He will forever live on through us, he’s forever in our hearts," his aunt said.

They hope everyone involved in the incident will come forward so justice can be fully served for Knowledge.

News19 didn’t get the chance to speak with Knowledge’s grandmother or mother, but Sanders said they’re taking some time to process the news.

Sanders' reaction comes a day after Columbia police announced the charges against 24-year-old Travon Wilson and 21-year-old Kwatez Carter.

They're both being charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon, among other things.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said, “this case has tugged at the heartstrings of every person in this building from the very beginning."

He added that, "any loss of life is a tragedy but when you see an innocent child needlessly murdered, it’s unimaginable.”