Justin Tillman has not being seen in person since June 14, 2021, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A 4-year-old is missing after the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said he was never returned to his mother.

Justin Antwan Tillman was supposed to return to his mother on Oct. 8 after being abducted by his maternal grandmother, Johannah Lavonne Tillman, according to the sheriff's office.

A court order stated that Johannah Tillman was supposed to return the child on Oct. 8 at noon. When the child was not returned, the judge issued an order for her arrest.

At this time, Johannah has been evading law enforcement and her whereabouts are unknown. Tillman drives a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with the NC plates TEP3945.

Justin Tillman is a black male, 3 feet - 5 inches tall and weighing 51 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johannah Tillman is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

