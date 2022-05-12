Shooting in Bishopville leaves juvenile wounded, police searching for suspect

The shooting happened on South Calhoun Street, Tuesday.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Bishopville Police say one juvenile victim is recovering after a shooting on Tuesday evening as investigators continue searching for the shooter.

Chief James Dellinger said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on South Calhoun Street. While a motive hasn't been established, police know the victim and another juvenile were sitting in a car watching a movie when someone approached and shot one of them.

As of Thursday afternoon, police were still looking for a suspect in the shooting and didn't have a specific description of that person. Chief Dellinger said he was limited in what he could release about the victim but said that person was stable.

He added that there haven't been any recent reports of gun violence in the area but he did suggest there have been reports of shots fired in the area. Those cases of gunfire have not resulted in any injuries or known property damage.