Teens help man change tire, assault him, steal car at gunpoint in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teens are in custody after they robbed a man at gunpoint, stole his car, led a brief chase and crashed the car in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Winston-Salem police responded to a robbery on Lasley Drive Sunday night.

Luke Costello, 30, told officers that four teens approached and helped him change his tire on Monmouth Street. Once they finished changing the tire, the teens asked Mr. Costello for a ride to Lasley Drive.

The teens then robbed and assaulted Costello at gunpoint, stealing his car. Costello refused medical treatment and suffered minor injuries.

Around 8:51 p.m., officers observed two people with the stolen car on Carver School Road and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and began speeding away from police.

The chase ended when the driver collided with a sign at Bowen Boulevard and Elbon Drive.

The driver fled on foot and was quickly taken into custody. The passenger stayed in the car and was also taken into custody.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.