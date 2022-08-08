Juveniles arrested in connection to Winnsboro shootings

Both were charged with unlawful carry, possession of a firearm by persons under 21, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested two juveniles in connection with a recent string of shootings in the Winnsboro area.

Sheriff Will Montgomery released a statement on Friday announcing that on the previous night, his deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Smallwood and Bellfield roads and found the two suspects inside.

Deputies said they also found two leaded handguns, multiple magazines, a "substantial amount" of ammunition, and marijuana.

The sheriff added that both are believed to be connected to recent shootings in Winnsboro and have since been turned over to the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety.

"We are working overtime to get these criminals off of our streets and in jail," the sheriff said in a released statement. "We are increasing patrol and working with other agencies to stop gun violence which is putting a burden on our youth and our communities."

One of the most recent incidents involving gun violence in the community came at the end of Fairfield County's first week of school and left two middle school students wounded not far from school.

The shooting allegedly happened around 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 when a vehicle drove by and someone inside it opened fire at five people, striking the two children along Ninth Street about a block from a Fairfield school campus that encompasses Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.