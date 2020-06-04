RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced says two 17-year-old males have been taken into custody and accused of killing a man in northeast Richland County.

The pair, who by law are not identified because they are juveniles, have been charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the killing of 20-year-old Dayon Geiger on Mar. 26.

According to reports, deputies responded in reference to a vehicle collision and shots fired in the area of the 100 block of Elder’s Pond Road, in northeast Richland County, around 9:45 p.m. March 26,

Upon arrival, they found two vehicles had been involved in the collision. In one of the vehicles, they found a man with a gunshot wound, unresponsive in the driver’s seat.

Investigators arrested one suspect at his home on Friday, Apr. 3. The second suspect was arrested by the Richland County Fugitive Task Force at his home during the morning hours of Monday, April 6.

Both suspects have been taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.