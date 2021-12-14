5-year-old who went missing in Georgia found dead in Alabama, authorities say

Kamarie Holland went missing on Monday.

PHENIX CITY, Ala — Authorities say a search for a missing 5-year-old girl last seen alive in Georgia has ended with the discovery of her body in Alabama.

A district attorney tells WRBL-TV that Kamarie Holland was found dead in the east Alabama town of Phenix City. Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis said Tuesday that a suspect is in custody in the Russell County Jail and is facing capital murder charges.

Kamarie went missing early Monday morning.

She was last seen in nearby Columbus, Georgia, just across the state line from Phenix City.