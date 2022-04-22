Kansas man sentenced in shooting death of South Carolina native airman

Markeithen 'Red' McClaine pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita man has been sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for a shooting at a party that left a South Carolina man dead and three people injured.

Markeithen “Red” McClaine, 28, was sentenced Thursday in the July 27, 2019, death of 20-year-old Airman 1st Class Chancelor Williams, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, who was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, The Wichita Eagle reported.

McClaine pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.