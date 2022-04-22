x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Kansas man sentenced in shooting death of South Carolina native airman

Markeithen 'Red' McClaine pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Credit: Getty ThinkStock
File photo

WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita man has been sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for a shooting at a party that left a South Carolina man dead and three people injured.

Markeithen “Red” McClaine, 28, was sentenced Thursday in the July 27, 2019, death of 20-year-old Airman 1st Class Chancelor Williams, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, who was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, The Wichita Eagle reported.

McClaine pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

A crowd had gathered at an apartment complex in Wichita to celebrate an upcoming Air Force deployment when McClaine fired at least six shots after a car he was in was surrounded by partygoers, who eventually let the car drive away, police said.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Two Richland One students shot, killed days apart