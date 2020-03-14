KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies say they arrested two "cemetery bandits" Friday morning.

Christopher Wayne Stephens, 31, and Jessica Marie Stephens, 33, face multiple larceny charges in connection to stealing several items from cemeteries throughout Kershaw County, and deputies say more charges are pending.

Earlier this month, deputies discovered a bench was stolen from a family's gravesite in Kershaw County.

A former deputy who recently passed away used to sit with his wife on the bench after their son died years ago.

