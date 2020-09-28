22-year-old man shot to death in Camden

22-year-old man shot, killed in Camden, South Carolina

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Coroner David West said the victim is 22-year-old Travis Zidel Jiles of Camden.

According to reports, officers responded to the scene at 2200 block of Carlos Street in Camden at approximately 7:41 p.m. Sunday and discovered a man laying in the street with what appeared to be a single gunshot to the upper body.

Jiles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for this Wednesday.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at the following:

Mobile: Download the P3 Tips app or your Apple or Android Device

Web tip: go to crimesc.com and click Submit a Tip