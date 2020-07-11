Drive by shooting under investigation in Kershaw County

Midlands Crimestoppers serves 16 counties across the Midlands of SC: Aiken, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chester, Clarendon, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, and Saluda. Midlands Crimestoppers will continue to receive tips from the public; however, staffing has been drastically reduced in response to the most recent CDC Guidelines associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic.