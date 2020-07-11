Drive by shooting under investigation in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies say they are investigating a drive by shooting in Bethune.
Deputies say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a gray Chevrolet Impala.
No other details were immediately available.
If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at 803-424-4000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.