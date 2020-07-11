x
Drive by shooting under investigation in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies say they are investigating a drive by shooting in Bethune. 

Deputies say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a gray Chevrolet Impala.

No other details were immediately available.
Crime Stoppers of The Midlands
Midlands Crimestoppers serves 16 counties across the Midlands of SC: Aiken, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chester, Clarendon, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, and Saluda. Midlands Crimestoppers will continue to receive tips from the public; however, staffing has been drastically reduced in response to the most recent CDC Guidelines associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Midlandscrimestoppers

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at 803-424-4000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

