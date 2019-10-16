ELGIN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office worked with the Elgin Police Department to shut down a drug operation in the Midlands on Monday.

What deputies call a "drug buffet" was discovered on Sun Valley Drive in Elgin, minutes away from Blaney Elementary School, Leslie M. Stover School and Pine Grove Youth Academy. Officials arrested convicted felon Zachary Keegan, who was charged with multiple drug and weapon offenses.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office listed 11 charges on Facebook, which include Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine within a Proximity of a School and Manufacturing Crack Cocaine 3rd Offense.

Officials also found firearms and police items during the bust, including a bullet proof vest and police badge.

Keegan's bond is set at over $200,000, and the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office notes that he may incur other charges as officials continue to investigate.