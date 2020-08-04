KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies say they arrested a drug dealer Tuesday as the governor’s ‘Home or Work’ order went into effect.

"We consider illegal drug dealing a NON-ESSENTIAL job before, during, or after a pandemic."

Deputies say they arrested the man after a brief vehicle pursuit in the Antioch community. He was quick to advise deputies that it was his birthday, deputies say.

The "birthday boy" was arrested and "gifted" with the following charges: