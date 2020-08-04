KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies say they arrested a drug dealer Tuesday as the governor’s ‘Home or Work’ order went into effect.
"We consider illegal drug dealing a NON-ESSENTIAL job before, during, or after a pandemic."
Deputies say they arrested the man after a brief vehicle pursuit in the Antioch community. He was quick to advise deputies that it was his birthday, deputies say.
The "birthday boy" was arrested and "gifted" with the following charges:
- Trafficking heroin;
- Possession with intent to distribute powder cocaine;
- Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine;
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
- Possession with intent to distribute ecstasy;
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana;
- Possession of a firearm during a violent crime;
- Unlawful carry of a handgun; and
- Failure to stop for blue lights.