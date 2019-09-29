COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate an incident that happened around 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Cool Springs subdivision in Camden.

A man was walking along a road in the community when a vehicle drove by and allegedly presented a firearm at the man walking. The man walking was armed with his own firearm and shot at the vehicle and its occupants.

The incident allegedly is related to an earlier altercation between the vehicle's occupants and the man walking.

Cool Springs subdivision, Camden, SC

WLTX

Multiple neighbors called 911 and Kershaw County Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the vehicle and all parties involved.

Investigators say that this was a targeted incident, it was not random.

No one was injured and there is no reason to believe anyone in the area is in danger at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.