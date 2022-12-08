Kershaw County Sheriff: No evidence recent gunfire was attack on hydro station

At this point, Sheriff Lee Boan said he believes the shooting was a random act and not targeted.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — As authorities in Kershaw County continue to investigate recent gunfire near the Wateree hydro station, the sheriff says it doesn't appear to be an "attack" of any sort.

Sheriff Lee Boan shared an update on Thursday regarding gunfire that occurred in the vicinity of the Duke Energy hydro station in Ridgeway. No one was injured and no damage was reported at the station.

However, with the power stations being shot in North Carolina less than a week earlier in Moore County, leaving thousands without power, the sheriff gave his thoughts based on what the local investigation has found so far.

"We currently have no evidence leading us to believe this incident involves any type of attack on the Duke Energy Hydro Station," he said. "The shooting appears to be a random act and the only connection between the shooting and the hydro station is their proximity."

The sheriff also recorded a video on Thursday standing on the dirt road near where investigators believe the shots were fired. He pointed to where shell-casings were found.