Security guard, others shot at Camden club, SLED investigating

Kershaw County Sheriff, South Carolina Highway Patrol called to private club on US-1 after gunshots reported

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reports that multiple people have been shot, including an armed security guard, at a private club in Camden early Sunday morning.

The reports states at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 27, KCSO received multiple 911 calls from a private club located at 790 Hwy 1 North in Camden. Responding units from KCSO and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) arrived to find multiple people shot. One of the victims was an armed security guard.

The most seriously injured victim was flown to the hospital by helicopter and one other was transported by ambulance, KCSO does not believe any of the victims sustained life threatening injuries.

Due to an armed security guard being involved, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called in to work the crime scene and assist with the investigation.