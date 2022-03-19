Driver, passenger stabbed along I-20 in Kershaw County, sheriff's office says

The victims were taken for treatment but were in serious condition according to the sheriff's office.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office reports that two people are in serious condition after being stabbed by a passenger after exiting I-20 on Saturday.

According to preliminary information released by the sheriff's office, a vehicle was on I-20 east when it exited near mile marker 98 in Camden for unknown reasons.

The passenger in the back of the vehicle is then believed to have begun stabbing the driver and front passenger. The sheriff's office said there were three out-of-state occupants in the vehicle at the time of the incident and one person is in custody.

The sheriff's office said it's continuing its investigation and is also withholding the name of the two victims, who are still receiving medical treatment, and the suspect, due to all involved being from out-of-state. The department is still working to get in contact with family and also determine why the stabbing occurred.