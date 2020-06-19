Person shot behind Waffle House in Kershaw County

One person has been transported to the hospital after an attemped robbery in the parking lot

LUGOFF, S.C. — A shooting at a Waffle House has sent one person to the hospital.

According to a Facebook post by the Kershaw County Sheriff Department they are currently investigating a shooting that took place at the Lugoff Waffle House.

The shooting, according to deputies, happened during an attempted robbery in the parking area behind the restaurant.

One victim has been taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Two male suspects were seen driving a blue Chevrolet Caprice (older box style w/ paper tags). Witnesses say they left the scene on the frontage road headed toward Elgin.