Lockout at Kershaw elementary school lifted after shooting nearby

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident in Lugoff that sent once person to the hospital and has a school locked down.

According to the KSCO, the shooting incident happened on the 1400 block of Fort Jackson Blvd in Lugoff. A victim is being transported to the hospital.

Doby’s Mill Elementary is on lock down, according to KSCO, out of an abundance of caution.

According to the report, the subject left the scene in a gray 4-door sedan headed toward Hwy 601. Law enforcement believes this was a targeted shooting and they do not believe anyone in the area is in danger at this time.