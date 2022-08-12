Sheriff gives update on Kershaw County hydro plant shooting

In the aftermath of a devastating attack at a North Carolina power plant, shots fired near a Kershaw County hydro plant has residents concerned.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting close to a power plan in Kershaw County has residents of the area worried.

According to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, a call was made Wednesday afternoon from near the Duke Energy hydro station in Ridgeway. He says workers saw a group of men speeding down Tail Race road and heard gun shots.

This happened just days after an attack on a North Carolina power plant that wiped out power to thousands. Sheriff Boan says that recent attack and then the shots Wednesday night caused early concern for his residents and garnered attention from around the country. On Thursday morning he told News19 that email was "filled with all kinds of national interest."

Despite the concern at first, and following a visit to the site, Boans says it's unlikely anyone was intentionally trying to shoot the plant.

"There's multiple shell casings found on the left hand side of the road." He adds that "on the right hand side of the road, about a half mile on the other side of these thick woods here is where the hydro station is."

Boan says it's very unlikely that anyone trying to shoot the plant would take less than 10 shots from that distance and through a heavily wooded area.

"At this time, I have absolutely no reason to believe that this shooting is connected to any kind of attack on our hydro station." He goes on to say, "We don't want to get the public scare over something, we want to share the facts with them."