'This story here is real strange': Kershaw County sheriff looking for answers after two people shot after using dating apps

First, a female victim was shot on Friday, and then a male victim on Sunday. Is there a connection?

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department says two people were shot over the weekend after, it appears, being told to come to the county using dating apps.

The victims did not know each other.

It’s got Kershaw County investigators looking at a possible link between the cases.

“This story here is real strange, out of the ordinary,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan.

The first shooting involved a female Friday night, who stated she was shot near Seegars Mill Road and Brewer Springs in Camden

The second was early Sunday morning involving a male, who said he was shot near Knights Hill Road in Camden.

“Things we really know, factually, are two people over the weekend were treated for gunshot wounds," Boan said. "Both people live outside of our county. They both claim they met someone online on a dating app and came to Kershaw County to meet them. Both met in pretty secluded areas, and we have no shots fired calls from those areas."

Both victims wound up at Kershaw MUSC Health, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

“They were both vague with their stories and couldn’t remember much of anything and got rides to the locations and had unknown people take them to the hospital," Boan said.

Still, officers are now checking to see if there are any links.

Boan wants to remind people of ways to stay safe. “If you meet a complete stranger online, meet them in a public area.”

Boan said he does not believe there is a threat to the public.

If you have any information that might help in this case, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: