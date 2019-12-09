KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office arrested three men in connection with a shooting incident in Camden last month.

Martrell Deshawn Johnson-Cooke, Kadarius Shaimkee Tucker, and Krishawn Shykeice Allen were arrested in connection to the August 16 shooting incident in Camden involving a six-year-old child.

All three suspects are charged with attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

Authorities say three cars were involved in an altercation at a gas station on West Dekalb Street. The vehicles are described as a gray Mercedes, a dark colored Mercury Grand Marquis and a red Dodge Charger.

The three vehicles drove away at high speeds and shot more than 20 bullets around Kings Avenue, according to officials.

The three suspects that were arrested were in the Mercedes. The KCSO is still searching for the suspects from the other two vehicles.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said two of those bullets hit a car with a woman and her six-year-old daughter in it.

"A precious six-year-old child came close to losing her life last night due to some idiots with guns. Too many people witnessed this incident for us to get no help," Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said. "This could be your child next time and your child may not be as lucky. Coming forward with information on this incident is not snitching. You will simply be doing the right thing."

All are awaiting bond hearings at the Kershaw County Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.