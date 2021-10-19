Shooting incident leaves man in critical condition in Kershaw

Lancaster County Sheriff investigating incident that occurred Monday afternoon

KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Deputies responding to a call to East Richland Street in Kershaw around 5:56 p.m. found the male victim behind the wheel of a black 2015 Ford Escape. The man, a 27-year-old from Kershaw, had been shot in the head.

Deputies removed the victim from the vehicle and began emergency aid until Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services and Kershaw Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. The victim was then transported to a landing zone at North Matson Street and Kershaw/Camden Highway and flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

According to reports, the victim appears to have been shot while driving east on East Richland Street. After being hit, the driver slowly veered the vehicle off the left side of the road and "traveled a significant distance" before coming to rest against the side of a house in the 600 block of East Richland Street. The house was not significantly damaged.

Investigators talked to possible witnesses to the incident, as a large crowd had gathered at the scene.

Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile said, "This is a pretty heavily populated area with lots of folks out and about. This shooting occurred before dark, and we suspect there were people out there who saw what happened and know who did it."