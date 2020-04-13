KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) have arrested Kelton Devon Young, 24, after an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night on St. Paul Road in Camden.

Young is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center facing charges of first degree burglary, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and violation of an order of protection. Young’s bond was denied by a Kershaw County Magistrate. Several other charges are pending.

According to the report, deputies arrived at the home on St. Paul Road around 8:30 pm. Saturday responding to a call of a restraining order violation.

Shots were fired before deputies arrived.

When deputies arrived, Young attempted to flee the scene and presented a firearm at deputies. Multiple deputies fired at Young and pursued him on foot. He was arrested, no one was shot.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said, “All KCSO deputies involved showed a tremendous amount of bravery and very possibly saved lives with their actions. I am thankful no lives were lost and I’m proud of the way our deputies handled this incident.”

As is procedure, SLED was contacted to investigate KCSO deputies’ involvement in this incident.