KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Sheriff's Office reports deputies have one subject in custody after an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday evening.

According to reports, officers were responding to a restraining order violation call on St Paul Road in Camden around 8:30 p.m. April 11, 2020, when the subject fired shots while at the residence before deputies arrived.

As deputies arrived at the home, the subject attempted to flee the scene and presented a firearm at deputies. Multiple deputies fired at subject and pursued him on foot.

The subject was arrested. No one was shot.

Investigators currently do not believe anyone else is involved nor have reason to believe anyone in the area is currently in danger.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is responding to investigate this incident, the third officer-involved shooting in the state this week.

