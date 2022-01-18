The suspect taken to a local hospital where his condition remains unknown at this time.

KILLEEN, Texas — The 31-year-old suspect of an attempted carjacking in Killeen Tuesday is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by an armed civilian, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Around 10:09 a.m., Killeen PD went to the suspect's home because he was suspected of "multiple armed robberies in the city" and had a warrant for aggravated robbery out of Dallas, per police.

When police confronted the man, he reportedly fled in his vehicle and led police on a chase. Police said they chased him through Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton, then back to Killeen.

As he was getting off on Rosewood Drive approaching the intersection of Central Texas Expressway, he reportedly crashed his vehicle.

The suspect fled from his vehicle and tried to carjack another vehicle, police said. The driver in the second vehicle saw the suspect was armed, pulled out his gun and shot him several times to protect himself, Killeen PD said.

The suspect was taken to a local area hospital where his condition remains unknown at this time.

"We would like to thank our law enforcement partners, Harker Heights Police Department, Nolanville Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, KISD Police Department, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Constable’s Office for their assistance with this incident," Killeen PD said in a statement.

No other information was released at this time.

🚨🚨ALERT🚨🚨 Officers are currently working a shooting investigating at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Tuesday, January 18, 2022