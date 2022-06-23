Alleged occult church raided by FBI Thursday

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen's Church Assembly of Prayer Church was raided Thursday morning by the FBI, as confirmed by Special Agent Carmen Portillo.
Portillo said she could provide no other details, except to say agents executed "court authorized law enforcement activity." Killeen police also confirmed the investigation.
This comes the same day the FBI in Georgia conducted raids on an Assembly of Prayer Church in Georgia and House of Prayer Church in Hinesville.
The FBI would not confirm with 6 News if the raids are directly related.