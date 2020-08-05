CAMDEN, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in his home in Camden.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said a call came in to 911 dispatch around 4 a.m. Friday that a man was slumped in his chair in his house and was not responding. The report also said a window in his home was broken.

West identified the victim as 65-year-old Lawrence William Reed. West said the man had an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy on him will be performed Sunday at Newberry Medical Center. The death is under investigation by Camden City Police.