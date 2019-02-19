SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the vandalization of the Unconditional Surrender statue early Tuesday morning.

Pictures posted by police show someone used red spray paint to write #MeToo in red on the nurse’s leg of the statue located at Gulfstream Avenue and Bayfront Drive.

Officers did not find spray paint bottles in the area. Police estimate the damage will cost more than $1,000 to repair.

The vandalization comes after this weekend's death of the sailor who is depicted in the statue.

The photo of George Mendonsa kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman in Times Square is often associated with the end of World War II. It became one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century.

Mendonsa died Sunday at age 95.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (941)954-7025. Tipsters can also leave a tip anonymously by calling (941)366-8477 or online.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.