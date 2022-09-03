Dog abandoned behind Knoxville dumpster in care of vet team; Owner still at large

The dog, now named Bridget, was diagnosed with skin cancer. However, she is in stable condition and is resting comfortably without pain, according to Young-Williams.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center is continuing to care for the neglected dog found abandoned at a Knoxville dumpster.

The female dog, now named Bridget, is still in care of the veterinary team. She is in stable condition and resting comfortably without pain, according to a release from Young-Williams.

Bridget was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer.

Several options for treatment are being explored in order to give Bridget the best chance of recovery and as many happy days can be achieved going forward. The Young-Williams Animal Center is working with a veterinary oncologist to help diagnose Bridget's medical needs and treatment plans, the Young-Williams release said.

Bridget will not be available for adoption. If her condition allows, Bridget will be cared for in a home by a specially train foster with experience caring for pets with advanced medical needs, according to Young-Williams.

Young-Williams stated that "[Their] hearts have been touched by the numerous calls, notes and messages from community members ready to help Bridget."

The Knoxville Police Department, meanwhile, said animal control officers are looking for the dog's owner.

On Wednesday, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced it was offering a reward for any tips that lead to an arrest. To submit a tip, call 865-215-7165, text P3 TIPS, use the app P3TIPS or go online.

KPD said that a citizen donated $500 to Crime Stoppers to increase the reward that is already being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD Animal Control at 865-215-8639.

KPD also shared a reminder that resources are available for owners who cannot provide the appropriate care for their animals. If you cannot afford food, medical care or other essential items, or if you can no longer care for your animal for any reason, contact the Knoxville Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8639.

