The FBI executed a search warrant at a Howard County home Tuesday where it is alleged that various acts of animal cruelty and abuse took place.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The FBI executed a search warrant at a Howard County home Tuesday where it is alleged that various acts of animal cruelty and abuse took place.

According to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune, FBI agents and other law enforcement officials were seen going in and out of a home near W. 200 North and 300 West.

According to United States Attorney Josh Minkler, Krystal Cherika Scott, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of Making and Distributing Animal Crush Videos.

“As decent human beings, we have a great responsibility to protect and have compassion for the animals that inhabit this earth,” Minkler said. “It is unconscionable to think that any human being could possible bring themselves to such acts upon an animal. We cannot allow this behavior in a decent and moral society. That is why Ms. Scott must face the consequences of her choices.”

Scott is accused of making videos of her torturing and killing cats and dogs by hanging, skinning and other ways from May 3 to July 8. She then posted the videos on Instagram and TikTok. An investigation found the videos violated federal law.

Scott is believed to have gotten the animals from people who posted online ads looking to give away unwanted pets for adoption.

During the search on Tuesday, the FBI recovered numerous animal parts and skulls that were consistent with the size of cats and dogs. Agents also discovered approximately three live dogs, twelve live cats, and several lizards.

Scott told officers that her mother did not participate in acts of animal crushing or posting animal crushing videos.