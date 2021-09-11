Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial | Understanding his body language during witness testimonies

Rittenhouse is accused of murdering two men, and severely injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s day six of the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse was accused of murdering two people and injuring another in Wisconsin last summer. Yesterday, one witness, Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot and survived, testified against Rittenhouse. Let’s look at both Rittenhouse and Grosskreutz’s body language in the courtroom.

If you review Grosskreutz's testimony, you'll see Rittenhouse seems to be listening intently. You’ll notice that Rittenhouse tries to appear calm but isn’t. His writing, glancing at his attorney’s notes, flipping through his notepad, rubbing his nose, deep swallowing, and finally staring into space all suggest that his mind is in overload and his body is trying to find ways to deal with his anxiety. It’s essential to note what’s happening to understand what might be contributing to his stress. Grosskreutz testifies that he thought that Rittenhouse was an active shooter.

Rittenhouse’s anxiety is more pronounced where he’s moving back and forth, tapping a pen, taking a deep breath. The video could have triggered his anxiety because he saw the events of that night.

During Grosskreutz’s testimony while he was on the stand, you’ll notice that there were times that Grosskreutz immediately answered the attorney’s questions while at other times, he hesitated. This is an excellent example of response hesitation. Sometimes, when the stakes are high such as in this case, a witness might choose to be more thoughtful in their response before answering questions. They might be trying to figure out the best way to respond. What’s usually happening in their mind is that they’re filtering different ways of saying something to make the most sense and is the most accurate before talking.