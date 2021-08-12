One person shot at apartment complex off Lake Murray Boulevard

Police are still searching for the shooter.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The search for answers continues near Lake Murray Boulevard after a shooting at an apartment complex days earlier.

According to the initial incident report, police were called to 100 Walden Heights Drive, the address of The Heights at Lake Murray Apartments just before midnight Tuesday.

However, they arrived to find a male victim who had actually been shot. According to the police report, the suspect responsible for the shooting, who is unknown at this time, had already left the scene when officers arrived.

The victim's condition wasn't released by the department. However, the department did say the suspect faces counts of attempted murder - aggravated assault and malicious injury to real property/vandalism when he or she is caught.

As of Thursday afternoon, the agency was still investigating the crime and hadn't announced any persons of interest in the case or potential motive for the crime.