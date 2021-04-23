'She failed to protect her son': Mom charged after prosecutors say 2-year-old was beaten to death

Authorities say Vershundra Day's boyfriend beat the child after the toddler urinated on the couch.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The mother of a toddler, who police say was beaten to death by the mom's boyfriend in Lakeland, now faces charges of her own.

According to the Polk County State Attorney's Office, Vershundra Day has been charged with neglect causing great bodily harm and accessory to murder.

"She failed to protect her son, she knew about Jones’ prior violence against the child, and was an accessory to the defendant following the murder," the state attorney's office wrote on Facebook.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, Day's boyfriend, Alegray Jones hit 2-year-old Jayden Hines several times on April 8 after getting upset with him for urinating on the couch.

After allegedly hitting the child, investigators say Jones sent a text to Hines' mother and said the boy wasn't waking up. Authorities say she came home from work and, finally, 911 was called.

Investigators say Hines died from the injuries found across his body.

In addition to Day's arrest, the state attorney's office says Jones was indicted Friday by a grand jury for the first-degree murder of the child.

The Florida Department of Children and Families says it has opened an investigation to review the details that led to the Hines' "horrific death."

"DCF will continue to coordinate with law enforcement to ensure those responsible are held accountable," it wrote in an email to 10 Tampa Bay.

Due to the family being known to the child welfare system, DCF says a special review to examine prior interactions and "address potential systemic issues" within the local care system has been ordered.