LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child after a 3-year-old in his care was trampled by horse-drawn farming equipment.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), officers responded to 615 Sunnyside Road in Clay Township for a report of a 3-year-old that had been trampled by horses or horse-drawn farming equipment.

First responders at the scene pronounced the child dead.

A subsequent investigation resulted in officers interviewing Christopher H. Martin. He stated he was harvesting tobacco in the field and brought the child along in a wooden cart behind the horses.

According to police reports, Martin said that the wooden cart had a small seat and railing on the front and side. Additionally, the cart was located directly behind the horses with no railing on the back.

Martin told police that he did not check on the child while the horses were moving forward.

After the horses moved forward, the child fell off the back of the wooden cart. The front passenger side wheel of the tobacco trailer then ran over the child's head, killing her.

Investigators noted that the 28-inch wheel was made of steel.

Martin told police that he was working on the opposite side of the trailer and did not see the accident.

He has been charged with endangering the welfare of the child by violating his duty of care, protection and support.