Kershaw man arrested for shooting, killing domestic partner

Five children were in the home when the incident happened Sunday morning

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing his domestic partner on Sunday.

According to reports, deputies responded at 11:41 a.m. to a call of shots fired in a home on West 3rd Street in Kershaw. The 911 caller said four children had run to the caller's home and said that their father had shot their mother. Deputies arriving at the scene reported that Hurley walked out of the front door to his home and was taken into custody without incident.

Upon entering the home, deputies found an unharmed fifth child in a highchair in the kitchen, and the victim, a 34-year-old woman, on the floor in a bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds.

Lancaster County EMS attempted to help the victim but she was determined to be dead at the scene.

During a search and processing of the residence, a handgun was recovered.

The five children in the home at the time of the shooting range in age from one to 16. One child is Braddy's and the four others are children of both Braddy and the victim. All five children are currently being cared for by relatives of the victim.

Braddy has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His bond was denied.

“Our hearts hurt for these children and other family members and friends of this victim,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “At this point in the investigation, we can only guess what sparked such a horrific act of violence in the presence of these children that ended in the shooting death of their mother."