56-year-old man with medical condition reported missing in Lancaster

Jeffrey Lowell Phillips has medical condition and needs to be located

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster Police are asking the public for help locating a 56-year-old man they say has been reported missing.

Jeffrey Lowell Phillips was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 425 Clinton St., in Lancaster. Phillips has a medical condition and needs to be located as soon as possible.

He is described as 5'10" tall, weighing 165 lbs., with light brown hair. Phillips was last seen wearing all black near Lancaster High School and ran away when approached.