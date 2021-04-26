An arrest affidavit says Sage Curry entered the women's home through a bedroom window.

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department says two women were killed in the early hours of Monday morning after a 19-year-old man climbed through a window at their home.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sage Curry admitted to following the women home and stabbing them multiple times with the "sharpest kitchen knife he could find."

It happened just before 2 a.m. at a home on 8th Avenue NW. near 10th Street NW. in Largo, according to police.

Curry's arrest affidavit states that after the stabbing he reached a neighbor and asked for help due to an injury.

Officers responding to the scene say both women were found dead on the floor of the home and that Curry admitted to rolling one of them off of the couch, where she was sleeping, “to make the incident look like an accident before he left the residence.”

Police say this violence is believed to be a random act with no known

relationship between the individuals, however, that could change

as the investigation continues.

The identities of the women will not be released due to confidentiality under Marsy's Law.

Curry has since been arrested and booked in the Pinellas County Jail, according to the Largo Police Department. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of armed burglary.

Detectives indicate that there is no ongoing threat to the public.