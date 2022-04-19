Police: Body of boy discovered in Indiana woods was found inside 'Las Vegas' suitcase

Do you recognize this suitcase? Police said the body of a young African American boy found in the woods was located inside. An autopsy has also been completed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three days after the body of a young boy was discovered in the woods in rural Washington County, police have released another piece of information in the case.

Indiana State Police said the boy’s body was found inside a suitcase off the roadway in the 7000 block of East Holder in New Pekin, Ind. on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

That discovery of the suitcase and body was made by a resident who was mushroom hunting. The iconic photo of “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” covers the entire suitcase.

It’s unclear how long the child’s dead body may have been out there, but police believe his death occurred sometime within the last week.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said the department initially believed the boy was local, but because they have not found any matching missing persons report from the area and no one has stepped forward, it could possibly be an out-of-state case.

The child is described as an African American male who was about four feet tall with a slim build and short haircut. Based on his teeth, authorities believe the boy was around five years old.

The autopsy on the child has been completed but authorities are awaiting toxicology results to determine the cause of death. That process could take up to six weeks.

Indiana State Police have created a national tip line in hopes of getting more information on the case.

That number is 1-888-437-6432 and it can be used from anywhere in the United States.

