Idaho police say surviving roommates arrived home just after 1 a.m.

The Moscow Police Department has provided new details into the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Update at 5:15 p.m. of Nov. 27 -

The City of Moscow released new details Sunday night about the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Detectives now say the surviving roommates arrived home just after 1 a.m. 45 minutes later, victims Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle arrived at the home on King Road. Now, thanks to new digital evidence collected by investigators, it's been revealed that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen arrived separately at 1:56 a.m.

In a press release, the city says that Moscow community members have uploaded over 488 digital media submissions to the FBI link regarding the investigation.

The city also noted the sense of fear in the community. Since the crime was committed, police have received 78 calls for unusual circumstances and 36 requests to check the welfare of loved ones. Officers are reminding residents in the area to call 911 before friends and family regarding unusual circumstances.

At this time, the city says no suspect has been identified and that only vetted information that does not compromise the investigation will be released to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Moscow Police tip line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.