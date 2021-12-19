x
Man found walking along Newberry-Laurens line after being shot multiple times, authorities say

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been taken to the hospital after a 911 caller reportedly saw him walking near the Laurens County-Newberry County line with blood on him.

The call came in around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning along S.C. Highway 66 according to the Newberry Sheriff's Office. Because of the location, both Newberry and Laurens counties are investigating the incident.

Newberry investigators report that they arrived to find the victim, who hasn't yet been identified, with multiple gunshot wounds. And while he was conscious when deputies arrived, they said he was unable to provide much information regarding his injuries.

The man has since been taken to an area trauma center for additional treatment. His condition has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting both Newberry and Laurens County in the search for answers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

