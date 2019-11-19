IRMO, S.C. — Leaphart Elementary School in Irmo was briefly place on lockout as a precaution Tuesday afternoon.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of someone who thought they heard shots fired in the neighborhood near the school. There were no reported injuries.

The Irmo Fire Department told News19 it appears the report was unfounded.

Katrina Goggins, Director of Communications at District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties, said that the lockout was a precaution, and that students and teachers at the school were safe and accounted for.