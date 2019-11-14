COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lee County Correctional Officer has been charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate.

The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrants for Juanita Benbow, a correctional officer at Lee Correctional Institution.

Benbow, 42, of Lynchburg, is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office.

Benbow is charged with having a sexual relationship with an inmate inside the prison dorm where he is housed in September. She was fired after her arrest.

According to the arrest warrant, Benbow also sent and received texts with the inmate.

The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.